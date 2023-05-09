PH welcomes largest batch of repatriated OFWs from Sudan

The Philippine government has welcomed the largest batch of repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from conflict-torn Sudan.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported the arrival of 99 OFWs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City aboard Saudi Airlines Flight SV870.

“This group of 99 OFWs is the largest to return to the country since repatriation flights started last April 29,” the DMW said in its social media post.

The latest arrival brings the total number of repatriated Filipinos from Sudan to almost 400 according to the DMW.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople, welcomed the returning OFWs, along with officials and personnel of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed the latest batch of OFWs.

The returning OFWs were given financial assistance from the DMW and OWWA. They were also assisted and provided airport assistance, food aid, hotel accommodation while waiting for their flights to Visayas/Mindanao.