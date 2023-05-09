TFT NewsNews

PH welcomes largest batch of repatriated OFWs from Sudan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

Courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers

The Philippine government has welcomed the largest batch of repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from conflict-torn Sudan.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported the arrival of 99 OFWs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City aboard Saudi Airlines Flight SV870.

“This group of 99 OFWs is the largest to return to the country since repatriation flights started last April 29,” the DMW said in its social media post.

The latest arrival brings the total number of repatriated Filipinos from Sudan to almost 400 according to the DMW.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople, welcomed the returning OFWs, along with officials and personnel of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed the latest batch of OFWs.

The returning OFWs were given financial assistance from the DMW and OWWA. They were also assisted and provided airport assistance, food aid, hotel accommodation while waiting for their flights to Visayas/Mindanao.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS gidwani parvez

Exploring Lucrative Opportunities: Panel Discussion on Investing in the Philippines

1 min ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 09T093438.132

Remains of four OFWs from Taiwan arrive in PH

26 mins ago
tulfo

Tulfo files bill seeking to enhance financial literacy for OFWs

52 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T184813.125

What’s Your Dream House? PPIE opens poster-making, miniature house-making for PH schools in the UAE

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button