FDA warns against fake versions of popular medicines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported that counterfeit versions of commonly bought over-the-counter medicines has been circulating in the market.

Through advisories on its website, the FDA cautioned the public and pharmacies on fake versions of these medicine brands: Alaxan, Neozep Forte, Bioflu, Tuseran Forte, Ponstan, Diatabs, Kremil-S, Medicol Advance, and Lomotil.

In a report from Inquirer, the FDA advisories showed photos of the authentic drug products alongside the counterfeit versions. The genuine and fake medicines look almost the same except for some slight discoloration in the latter.

Further, the FDA alerted establishments and drug outlets not to sell or dispense counterfeit products.

Such activities fall under the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 and the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs, and anyone who violates it could face imprisonment ranging from six years up to 10 years and a fine of between Php100,000 to Php500,000 or both.