Pia Wurtzbach announces marriage with Jeremy Jauncey

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey have tied the knot.

Wurtzbach shared snippets of her wedding on her Instagram account with a caption “23.04.2023”.

The wedding video was taken in an intimate ceremony in North Island, Seychelles.

No other details were shared in the wedding video. But Pia was seen wearing a body-hugging lace gown while walking down the beach.

Fellow Miss Universe beauties congratulated Wurtzbach.

“Congratulations Ate P!!! So much love in this video,” fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo said.

“To the Jaunceys! Very big congratulations,” Miss Universe 2019 Zozinbini Tunzi said.

Other celebrities like Lovi Poe, Ria Atayde and Iya Villana congratulated the newly married couple.