TFT NewsEntertainmentNews

Pia Wurtzbach announces marriage with Jeremy Jauncey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: Pia Wurtzbach/Instagram

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey have tied the knot.

Wurtzbach shared snippets of her wedding on her Instagram account with a caption “23.04.2023”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey (@piawurtzbach)

The wedding video was taken in an intimate ceremony in North Island, Seychelles.

No other details were shared in the wedding video. But Pia was seen wearing a body-hugging lace gown while walking down the beach.

Fellow Miss Universe beauties congratulated Wurtzbach.

“Congratulations Ate P!!! So much love in this video,” fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo said.

“To the Jaunceys! Very big congratulations,” Miss Universe 2019 Zozinbini Tunzi said.

Other celebrities like Lovi Poe, Ria Atayde and Iya Villana congratulated the newly married couple.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T160009.350

OFW wins AED 100,000 with only AED 25 in O! Millionaire’s draw

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T134909.753

‘Badjao Girl’ graduates from senior high school

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T174940.730

Marcos hopes to work with US in establishing virology, vaccine institute

8 hours ago
jayart tugade

LTO to shorten driver’s license application exam

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button