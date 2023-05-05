King Charles to put on historical garments during his coronation

King Charles III is set to wear various historical garments during his coronation with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

In a report from Anadolu Agency, these historical garments symbolize his commitment to the Church of England and the throne.

Charles will be wearing the Colobium Sindonis (Latin for shroud tunic) which represents the priest’s vestment, again symbolizing the divine nature of the monarchy.

Additionally, he will put on the Supertunica, which is a long gold-sleeved robe for the crowning. This is a 2 kilogram robe made of cloth of gold in which silk thread is wrapped in thin pieces of gold or silver.

Charles will also wear the Imperial Mantle over the top, symbolizing the divine nature of kingship. This historical garment is also made of cloth of gold like the Supertunica.

During the coronation conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be crowned with the historic St Edward’s Crown which is 400 years old and weighs 2 kilograms. It is solely made up of gold and precious stones, and a monarch can only wear it once in a lifetime.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla will wear a modified version of Queen Mary’s crown, made in 1911.

Furthermore, Charles III will be presented with the Orb and the Sovereign’s Scepter representing the monarch’s religious and moral authority.