CAAP shortens scheduled maintenance, airspace shutdown on May 17

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Friday that its scheduled maintenance and airspace shutdown will he shortened from six hours to two hours.

The CAAP said that the Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) corrective maintenance activity on May 17 would begin at 2 a.m. and end at 4 a.m. instead of from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. “based on careful process reviews and simulations.”

“As a result of coordination with stakeholders, CAAP already canceled the initial Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), and issued NOTAM B1553/23 as of today,” the agency said.

The maintenance activities on the country’s air traffic management system aims to avoid a repeat of the infamous New Year’s Day shutdown.

Necessary measures were being taken by CAAP to ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel during the activity.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this schedule change may cause, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to maintain the recommended standards of air traffic management in the country,” CAAP explained.

