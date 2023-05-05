TFT NewsEntertainmentNews

‘Badjao Girl’ graduates from senior high school

Courtesy: Rita Gaviola/Instagram

Viral ‘Badjao Girl’ or Rita Gaviola shared that she has graduated from senior high school.

The social media personality shared a photo of her with a toga and then with her partner and baby.

“Kayo yung dahilan kung bakit ginagalingan ko sa lahat ng bagay,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans of Rita congratulated her for being able to achieve this milestone.

Rita became viral when she was spotted in Quezon. She was recognized for her beauty and inspiring story.

Rita announced that she was pregnant back in 2022.

