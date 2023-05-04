Dubai Taxi to add 58 public schools to DTC School Bus App

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has started to integrate 58 government schools ‎with more than 20,000 students into its school bus application (DTC School Bus App).

This step is a part of DTC’s strategy to expand its ‎services to government schools across ‎the emirate. Presently,‎ DTC’s school buses provide ‎transportation services on approximately 800 routes.

In a statement, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Digitisation and Commercial Development of DTC said: “Dubai Taxi Corporation is keen to fit school buses with advanced ‎ technologies including surveillance systems to ensure that no student is left behind on any bus, and electronic trackers of buses and students using onboard devices. This approach upholds ‎the highest safety and security standards.”

The services of DTC’s School Bus app include the registration of students and parents to enable them to track the movement of buses to and from schools. The app notifies parents when students arrive at school or home, and if ever there is an unexpected traffic jam. Additionally, parents can use the app to report any absences of students, which saves a lot of time as it allows the bus driver to proceed on the route in an appropriate manner in the event of any impact on the bus journey.

Meanwhile, bus drivers also benefit from this app as it allows them to track technical details of the bus. This includes tracking of kilometers travelled, contacting the control center, monitoring traffic congestion, bus breakdown, and changes in the timing of students boarding or leaving the bus.

These measures are in line with Dubai’s surveillance systems to ensure compliance with the highest safety and security standards.

The RTA noted that specialized training programmes are continuously provided to drivers to practice safe and responsible driving.