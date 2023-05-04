COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 19.7%

Independent monitoring group OCTA Research has reported that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the Philippines climbed to 19.7% as of May 2.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said on Twitter that the region’s weekly COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 18.8% on May 1 and from 12.7% on April 25.

NCR 7-day testing positivity rate increased to 19.7% as of May 2 2023, from 12.7% on Apr 25. This could go as high as 25%. I hope not. NCR Hospital Occupancy increased to 24.7% on May 2, from 22.5% on Apr 25. #COVID19 #Covid #Arcturus @dzbb @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews @ali_sotto pic.twitter.com/ulHIKsykiC — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) May 3, 2023

David also shared on a separate post that the nationwide positivity rate is currently at 17.1%, up from 15.9%.

The positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who are found positive for COVID-19 among the total number of individuals tested.

At least 1,100 to 1,300 new COVID-19 cases are projected to be recorded on May 4, Thursday.

Hospital occupancy also increased to 24.7% on May 2 from 22.5% on April 25, according to David.