COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 19.7%

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Independent monitoring group OCTA Research has reported that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the Philippines climbed to 19.7% as of May 2.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said on Twitter that the region’s weekly COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 18.8% on May 1 and from 12.7% on April 25.

David also shared on a separate post that the nationwide positivity rate is currently at 17.1%, up from 15.9%.

The positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who are found positive for COVID-19 among the total number of individuals tested.

At least 1,100 to 1,300 new COVID-19 cases are projected to be recorded on May 4, Thursday.

Hospital occupancy also increased to 24.7% on May 2 from 22.5% on April 25, according to David.

 

 

 

