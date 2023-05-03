PNP to go after smoking, vaping minors

The Philippine National Police said that it will be intensifying their campaign against minors who are smoking or vaping.

The PNP said they will focus in children especially minors who smoke cigarettes and vape. The PNP added that they will execute the plan in accordance with existing local ordinances.

“Ang focus po nito ay ‘yung ating mga menor de edad. Subalit medyo special po ang gagawin nating handling dito sa case na ito sapagkat ang gagawin ng ating pambansang pulisya ay sila muna ay sisitahin, pagbabawalan, at paaalalahanan,” PNP PIO chief Police Colonel Redrico Maranan said.

“Kukumpiskahin natin ang vape kung talagang medyo matigas ang ulo at paulit-ulit pagsita,” he added in a GMA News report.

