TFT NewsNews

RTA treats 150 workers at Global Village, offers free Nol cards on International Workers’ Day

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA

In celebration of the International Workers’ Day on May 1, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organized a recreational outing for 150 workers to the Global Village and offered them Nol cards.

The workers had the chance to roam around the large international-themed complex, exploring different pavilions, taking photos of unique sceneries, watching entertainment shows, and shopping in multi-cultural stalls.

This initiative is in line with RTA’s corporate values that call for fostering a supportive and respectful environment for all employees.

In a press release by RTA, it said that these festivities and engaging activities on the International Workers’ Day aim to recognize the workers’ outstanding efforts, in a way that it enhances a positive work atmosphere, inspires employees, and motivates them to excel.

The celebration exemplifies RTA’s dedication to fostering positive employee relations and boosting productivity through engaging activities. These endeavors are a testament to RTA’s values and vision of creating a sustainable, happy future for all members of the organization.

Highlighting how RTA has always been keen on workers’ welfare, the release mentioned that in 2022, it inducted 6,270 employees and contractors in the Smart Safety License training programme — which aimed to offer participants a comprehensive understanding of work standards and the application of health, safety, and environmental practices.

Furthermore, this RTA programme seeks to strengthen teamwork and cultivate a sense of responsibility towards health, safety, and environmental sustainability.

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T180047.843

Lawmaker wants December 18 declared as ‘Overseas Filipino Workers’ Day’

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T175521.002

Ombudsman orders preventive suspension of MIAA General Manager over anonymous complaint

14 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T174940.730

Marcos says OFWs are priorities of his administration

20 mins ago
iStock 1128162567

DOH, IATF: No need to reimpose mandatory face mask rule

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button