RTA treats 150 workers at Global Village, offers free Nol cards on International Workers’ Day

In celebration of the International Workers’ Day on May 1, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organized a recreational outing for 150 workers to the Global Village and offered them Nol cards.

The workers had the chance to roam around the large international-themed complex, exploring different pavilions, taking photos of unique sceneries, watching entertainment shows, and shopping in multi-cultural stalls.

This initiative is in line with RTA’s corporate values that call for fostering a supportive and respectful environment for all employees.

In a press release by RTA, it said that these festivities and engaging activities on the International Workers’ Day aim to recognize the workers’ outstanding efforts, in a way that it enhances a positive work atmosphere, inspires employees, and motivates them to excel.

The celebration exemplifies RTA’s dedication to fostering positive employee relations and boosting productivity through engaging activities. These endeavors are a testament to RTA’s values and vision of creating a sustainable, happy future for all members of the organization.

Highlighting how RTA has always been keen on workers’ welfare, the release mentioned that in 2022, it inducted 6,270 employees and contractors in the Smart Safety License training programme — which aimed to offer participants a comprehensive understanding of work standards and the application of health, safety, and environmental practices.

Furthermore, this RTA programme seeks to strengthen teamwork and cultivate a sense of responsibility towards health, safety, and environmental sustainability.