Got 790 dirhams? Invest it in your first property with Rockwell Land

TFT Usapang OFW Moderator Vince Ang with Johann Escanan during the webinar on April 30

In another episode of TFT: Usapang OFW held on April 30, Sunday, Mr. Johann Escanan from Rockwell Land Sales tackled how your 790 dirhams monthly can make you a property owner in the Philippines.

Escanan reiterated that you can do more in spending 790 dirhams (or approximately Php 12,000) a month, rather than just using it to buy the latest smartphones, availing staycations in hotels, online shopping, lavish dinners and drinks, and other short-term enjoyment.

With the Rockwell promise, you can actually spend your well-earned money on more meaningful and long-term investments such as a property in the Philippines.

rock

Escanan assured the attendees of the webinar that investing in Rockwell gives them these major perks:

  1. Safety and Security – Rockwell provides 24/7 security, with round-the-clock inspection; it makes sure that no one aside from its residents can enter the building without access cards; and it promises a 100% backup power which is very beneficial especially in a country like the Philippines with unstable weather conditions.
  2. After-Sales Services – Rockwell promises to be with you in every step of the way, from the start of your transaction, to the maintenance of your property, and even after you want to sell your property. They have an in-house leasing property management team dedicated for that.
  3. Diverse and Exclusive Communities – Rockwell offers diverse community types located in key thriving locations in the Philippines. These properties come with large and unique amenities, with 60-80% open space, created to give an extinct lifestyle.
  4. Worry-Free Investment – Investing in Rockwell gives you a secured future, taking all your worries away as they have a historical rate of value appreciation of 8-10% per annum.

With less than 800 dirhams a month, you can buy a property with Rockwell such as The Arton with a unit starting at 796 dirhams or Php 12,000 monthly, and East Bay Residences with a unit starting at 750 dirhams or Php 11,000 monthly.

rock2 2

Aside from these affordable units, Rockwell also has prime locations across the country namely Rockwell Center Nepo in Pampanga; Rockwell Center, The Arton, The Grove & Vantage, and East Bay in Metro Manila; Carmelray in Laguna; Terreno South in Batangas; Rockwell Center and Nara Residences in Bacolod; and 32 Sanson and Aruga Resort & Residences in Cebu.

Escanan explained that you can make your 790 dirhams grow in just five years as Rockwell has historical capital appreciation of 8-10% per annum, and has a close proximity to top schools, commercial establishments, and major roads which is projected to have a rental yield of 4-5%.

He also emphasized that a real estate investment proves to have more exponential growth compared to bonds or stocks.

Rockwell will be part of the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on May 12-13, 2023, at Radisson Blu Hotel from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Before he concluded his presentation, Escanan mentioned that they will be offering special discounts during the event for those who will start to invest with Rockwell.

Meet Rockwell’s team in the upcoming PPIE for more details on starting your investment journey. You can also contact Mr. Johann Escanan on WhatsApp at +639175334660 or send him an email at [email protected]

For more details, you can always visit their website at www.e-rockwell.com/international.

