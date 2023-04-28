TFT NewsNews

Residents from 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE, says MoI

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has identified 43 countries where their citizens are allowed to drive a vehicle with their national license during their stay in the UAE, without having to pass a driving license test in the country.

Under the “Markhoos” initiative, the MoI explained that UAE citizens are allowed to drive with their national license in different countries around the world and exchange it for the purpose of residency. The initiative also grants visitors of the UAE the right to drive with their national driving license and exchange it with an Emirati licenses for the purpose of residency.

Below is the list of countries which are not required to have a driving license test in UAE, as posted in the authority’s website:

  1. Estonia
  2. Albania
  3. Portugal
  4. China
  5. Hungary
  6. Greece
  7. Ukraine
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Slovak
  10. Slovenia
  11. Serbia
  12. Cyprus
  13. Latvia
  14. Luxembourg
  15. Lithuania
  16. Malta
  17. Iceland
  18. Montenegro
  19. United States of America
  20. France
  21. Japan
  22. Belgium
  23. Switzerland
  24. Germany
  25. Italy
  26. Sweden
  27. Ireland
  28. Spain
  29. Norway
  30. New Zealand
  31. Romania
  32. Singapore
  33. Hong Kong
  34. Netherlands
  35. Denmark
  36. Austria
  37. Finland
  38. United Kingdom
  39. Turkey
  40. Canada
  41. Poland
  42. South Africa
  43. Australia

