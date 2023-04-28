Residents from 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE, says MoI

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has identified 43 countries where their citizens are allowed to drive a vehicle with their national license during their stay in the UAE, without having to pass a driving license test in the country.

Under the “Markhoos” initiative, the MoI explained that UAE citizens are allowed to drive with their national license in different countries around the world and exchange it for the purpose of residency. The initiative also grants visitors of the UAE the right to drive with their national driving license and exchange it with an Emirati licenses for the purpose of residency.

Below is the list of countries which are not required to have a driving license test in UAE, as posted in the authority’s website:

Estonia Albania Portugal China Hungary Greece Ukraine Bulgaria Slovak Slovenia Serbia Cyprus Latvia Luxembourg Lithuania Malta Iceland Montenegro United States of America France Japan Belgium Switzerland Germany Italy Sweden Ireland Spain Norway New Zealand Romania Singapore Hong Kong Netherlands Denmark Austria Finland United Kingdom Turkey Canada Poland South Africa Australia