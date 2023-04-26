TFT NewsNews

RTA completes 82% retrofitting of facilities for people of determination

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 82% of retrofitting buildings and facilities to make them compatible with the Dubai Building Code – Accessibility for People of Determination.

The project provided tactile guiding paths both internally and externally for the visually impaired, wheel-chair ramps, and signage, toilets, automatic doors, and audio enhancements, such as a microphone at the reception desk to communicate with people with hearing impairments.

In addition, counters have been allocated for people with mobility challenges. The project also provided braille signage and special smart phones to assist those with hearing and visual impairments.

Abdulrahman Al Janahi, Director of Building and Facilities, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, explained that the project’s first and second phases had been completed recently. The Building and Facilities Department retrofitted several locations including RTA Head Office, Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha, as well as several bus stations at Al Quoz, Ibn Battuta, and Deira City Centre.

“Works also included retrofitting the multi-level parking terminals at Naif, Al Rigga, and Carlton in addition to the old and new Sabkha and Ghubaiba,” he said.

The Dubai Municipality has awarded RTA a Gold certificate in the “Accessible for All” category to recognize their efforts to retrofit customer happiness centres to meet accessibility standards and requirements.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

eat bulaga

Tito Sotto slams ‘Eat Bulaga’ exec inaccurate interview

4 mins ago
Untitled design 22

Dubai Police receives over 49,000 calls on Eid Al Fitr

14 mins ago
Untitled design 21

Singapore hangs 1 prisoner over 1 kilogram of cannabis

47 mins ago
Common signs that you have a ‘rich kid classmate in elementary school 1

Common signs that you have a ‘rich kid’ classmate in elementary school

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button