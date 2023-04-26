RTA completes 82% retrofitting of facilities for people of determination

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 82% of retrofitting buildings and facilities to make them compatible with the Dubai Building Code – Accessibility for People of Determination.

The project provided tactile guiding paths both internally and externally for the visually impaired, wheel-chair ramps, and signage, toilets, automatic doors, and audio enhancements, such as a microphone at the reception desk to communicate with people with hearing impairments.

In addition, counters have been allocated for people with mobility challenges. The project also provided braille signage and special smart phones to assist those with hearing and visual impairments.

Abdulrahman Al Janahi, Director of Building and Facilities, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, explained that the project’s first and second phases had been completed recently. The Building and Facilities Department retrofitted several locations including RTA Head Office, Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha, as well as several bus stations at Al Quoz, Ibn Battuta, and Deira City Centre.

“Works also included retrofitting the multi-level parking terminals at Naif, Al Rigga, and Carlton in addition to the old and new Sabkha and Ghubaiba,” he said.

The Dubai Municipality has awarded RTA a Gold certificate in the “Accessible for All” category to recognize their efforts to retrofit customer happiness centres to meet accessibility standards and requirements.