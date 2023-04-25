Dubai Police arrest over 300 beggars during Ramadan

Since the launch of the Dubai Police’s anti-begging campaign in mid-March, they have successfully arrested 319 beggars (167 males and 152 females) across different parts of the emirate.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, explained that nine of the arrested beggars were apprehended during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

He also said in a statement from Emirates News Agency WAM that “begging is a wrong concept of compassion.” With this, the anti-begging campaign aims to reduce the number of beggars and street peddlers who exploit others’ feelings and sympathy and it ensures the highest levels of safety and security.

Al Jallaf further explained that begging threatens the security and safety of society, properties, and the country’s image. He added that begging is linked to serious consequences, such as thefts and robberies, and the exploitation of children, the sick, and people of determination for illegitimate gains. He highlighted that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance.

He reminded the public that begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging.

Al Jallaf urged the public not to respond to beggars’ pleas, show pity or sympathy for their appearance, and assist the police by reporting any beggars immediately through the call centre (901) or the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police smart app.

He also warned the community against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. He advised the public to ignore and report such messages through the e-Crime platform www.ecrime.ae