Moon-sighting committee asks Muslims to search for Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee has urged all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1444 H, which corresponds to 20th April, 2023.

If the moon is spotted on Thursday, April 20, Eid will be declared on Friday, April 21. However, if the moon is not sighted, then the start of Eid will be on April 22.

Residents in the UAE will get a four-day or a five-day break, depending on the date the Moon is sighted.

If Eid falls on Friday, residents will get a four-day break from Thursday to Sunday (Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3). If on Saturday, the break will be for five days, from Thursday to Monday.

The moon-sighting committee requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to record the testimony.