Marcos mourns death of former DFA chief Albert Del Rosario

President Bongbong Marcos joins the nation in mourning the passing of former Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario.

Del Rosario died at the age of 83 on Tuesday, April 18. He will be best remembered for leading the Philippine team in its arbitration case at the Hague.

“I join the entire nation in mourning the passing of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, an honorable diplomat and an esteemed public servant,” Marcos said in a statement.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Secretary del Rosario, who was known for his patriotism and integrity,” he added.

Marcos also thanked the diplomat for his commitment in pushing for the country’s interest.