TFT NewsNews

Marcos mourns death of former DFA chief Albert Del Rosario

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Courtesy: AFP via Philstar

President Bongbong Marcos joins the nation in mourning the passing of former Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario.

Del Rosario died at the age of 83 on Tuesday, April 18. He will be best remembered for leading the Philippine team in its arbitration case at the Hague.

“I join the entire nation in mourning the passing of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, an honorable diplomat and an esteemed public servant,” Marcos said in a statement.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Secretary del Rosario, who was known for his patriotism and integrity,” he added.

Marcos also thanked the diplomat for his commitment in pushing for the country’s interest.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 91

Willie Ong warns public vs fake ‘miracle food’ ads using his name

10 hours ago
marcos podium 2

Bongbong Marcos orders DFA to ensure safety of OFWs in Taiwan

10 hours ago
Kris Aquino

Kris Aquino threatens to take legal action over fake ad for ‘miracle food’

10 hours ago
1 6

How four female chefs brought a taste of home as they presented passed down traditional Middle Eastern recipes at talabat’s iftar

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button