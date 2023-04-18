Abu Dhabi Police send instant texts on traffic violations

In line with the Abu Dhabi Police’s initiative to boost road safety, motorists in Abu Dhabi have reported receiving texts alerting them of minor traffic violations in the emirate.

Recently, the police announced the implementation of a minimum speed of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road beginning April, and those who violate will be fined Dh400 from May 1.

The maximum speed on this major road will be 140kmph, while the minimum speed will be 120kmph for the first and second lanes from the left. The rule explained that slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. The police stressed that heavy vehicles — which should use the last lane of the road — will not be covered by the minimum speed rule.

With violators of the minimum speed limit on this road have been receiving warning texts, it seems like the rule has come into effect.

The text message reads: “We regret to inform you were spotted committing [the] violation [of] driving below [the] minimum speed limit in Abu Dhabi.”

“Your safety is our goal. We hope for you to abide by the traffic rules, and wish you safety,” the text continues, adding that this is the reason that the violator has been warned rather than being issued with a fine. The date of violation can also be seen in the text message, as well as the type of vehicle being driven by the violator.

The Abu Dhabi Police has already implemented this initiative last year, explaining that motorists would receive warnings for minor traffic violations instead of fines.

Over 25,000 warning messages to drivers were issued by the authority during the first half of 2022. The initiative urges drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and to change lanes cautiously.