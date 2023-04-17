Video of UAE President humbly pulling out chair for Brazilian president goes viral

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, has always shown hospitality to both royals and residents, which is one of the reasons why he is loved and respected by many.

In a video posted by Emirates News Agency WAM, it once again showed the humility in his actions. The video showed that he is pulling the chair of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil as he began to stand up.

In the video, His Highness is seen walking towards the Brazilian leader as he finishes signing a document. He then bends and pulls the chair for da Silva as he begins to stand up.

They both continued to walk in a friendly manner, placing a hand on each other’s backs.

President da Silva arrived in the UAE on Saturday on official business. After he has been welcomed with a convoy accompanied by a guard of honor consisting of riders on horseback, a reception ceremony was held which included the following: a performance of the national anthem of Brazil, a 21-gun artillery salute, and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team “Al Fursan.”