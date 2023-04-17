TFT NewsNews

‘Couple goals?’ Marcos greets wife Liza on 30th anniversary

Courtesy: The Star

President Bongbong Marcos greeted his wife and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on their 30th wedding anniversary as shared on his social media account.

Marcos shared a photo of him and Liza and thanked her for choosing him to be her partner three decades ago.

“30 years later and still over the moon that you chose me. Happy anniversary, my dearest Liza,” Marcos said in a tweet.

No information yet if there are any plans for the presidential couple to mark their wedding anniversary.

Based on official website of the president, the two met in New York in the 1980s.

Marcos previously said that he met Liza when he studied at the University of Pensylvannia while Liza was already a lawyer.

“Doon ako nakatira noong nasa Philadelphia nag-aaral ako sa University of Pennsylvania, sa Wharton. Nung ’86, si Liza ay abogada na, nagkita kami, nagkakilala kami in court habang hinihintay ko ung kaso ng mother ko, siya naman ay bumisita dahil kaibigan niya yung isang abogado,” Marcos said in a previous interview.

The two got married on Abril 17, 1993 in Italy.

