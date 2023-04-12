Ministry of Economy announces up to Dhs200,000 fine for violations of price hike rules for eggs, poultry

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has announced on Tuesday that it will be imposing penalties on retailers and suppliers who fail to comply with the rules issued for the approved price hikes on eggs and poultry products.

Violators will received a fine of Dhs10,000 and could increase up to Dhs200,000 in case the offense is repeated.

Recently, the ministry allowed retailers to increase the prices of eggs and poultry products by up to 13 percent in line with the increase in prices of raw materials and higher costs of imports.

The teams have carried out 300 inspections in grocery stores, consumer outlets, egg and chicken markets, and cooperative societies across the country during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure that the suppliers and retailers adhere to the established rate of increase by 13%.

The ministry has released a list of about 365 egg and poultry products, with the approved prices for each. Consumers can download this document from the ministry’s website and other concerned authorities.

This decision aims to maintain a fair and balanced relationship between suppliers and consumers as well as ensure market stability. Suppliers and sales outlets in the country are called out to adhere to this law on consumer protection, as well as to maintain the quality and safety of commodities and food products that it still supports consumers’ rights.

Consumers are urged to call the authorities at 8001222 to report any price discrepancies they spot at supermarkets and other sales outlets.