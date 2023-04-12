TFT NewsNews

Dengue cases up by 94% in first quarter of 2023

The Department of Health reported that the number of dengue cases in the country rose by 94% in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period last year.

In a GMA News report, the number of dengue cases from January 1 to March 18, 2023, totaled to 27,670.

There were 14,278 dengue cases recorded for the same period in 2022.

The National Capital Region led the most number of new dengue cases followed by Central Luzon and Davao region.

Meantime, the death toll for dengue cases for the first quarter of 2023 has reached 92 based on the report.

The DOH continues to remind the public on some tips to combat dengue:

  • Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites
  • Secure self-protection measures
  • Seek early consultation
  • Support fogging and spraying

 

