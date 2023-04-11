Over 6k passengers offloaded from January to February- BI

The Bureau of Immigration has offloaded over 6,000 passengers from their flights from January to February this year in relation to the government’s campaign against human trafficking.

In a GMA News report, the BI said that the passengers have shown red flags to immigration officers which led to the denial of their chance to board their flights.

The BI said that their officers are trained to lookout for three red flags or indicators in a traveler. This includes fake documents, confusing information, and their destination and suspicious behavior.

“We have encountered many cases like these that are presenting dummy tickets and are presenting themselves as tourists but the true intention is to really to work abroad,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

“Kung passenger po halimbawa pumupunta po sa mga bansa na mataas po ‘yung mga repatriation rates and nakita po natin na ‘yung travel patterns nito ay very similar to the travel patterns of the ones that we have intercepted before or mga na-repatriate, then those are considered as red flags,” she added.

The BI however clarified that officials are not allowed to open a passenger’s phone or bags.

“Secondary inspection should not exceed 10 minutes unless extraordinary circumstances require,” said Immigration practitioner Robenson Avenida told GMA News.

“If the officers have conducted their duty in good faith, hindi talaga pinag-tripan ka o sa tingin niya ide-delay ka niya, may immunity from suit under sa batas na ito. Pero kung mapatunayan na talagang ‘yung tinatawag na may manifest partiality, may bad faith ‘yung officer, puwede nating kasuhan,” the official added.