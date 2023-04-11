At least 10 PNP officials to go on leave over alleged link to P6.7B shabu case

At least ten high ranking officials of the Philippine National Police will take a leave of absence over their alleged involvement in a P6.7B shabu case.

Philippine National Police – Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) director Police Brigadier General Narciso Domingo said that he and nine others will go on leave to give way to the ongoing investigation on the drug case.

“We will comply with the order of Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government Benhur Abalos. We will file our leave of absence right after this press conference,” Domingo said.

Domingo also denied that they tried to cover-up the illegal drug case of Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr. Mayo was caught with 990 kilograms of shabu in a raid last October 2022 in Manila.

“We assure you that that there was no attempted cover-up here, kung ‘yun po ang iniisip ng karamihan na ang PDEG kami ay nag-cover up sa maling pinaggagawa ng mga tao namin,” Domingo said.

Last Monday, Abalos asked two police generals and other police officers to go on leave or face suspension after the investigation of the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Domingo also expressed his dismay over the accusations and for dragging their names into this drug case.

“Let me express my dismay that this is being unfair on the part of those of us who just did our mandate and just did our fight against illegal drugs trade,” he said.

“Kami pa ngayon ang pinagdududahang kasabwat sa aming nahuling suspect,” Domingo added.

Abalos previously shared CCTV footage showing Mayo in handcuffs and later on released. The video also showed police officials entering and leaving the premises where Mayo was.

“Parang iba ang nangyari dun sa mga report na na-file ng PNP kasama na ang mga dokumento at mga testimonials na ibinigay ng police officers,” Abalos said.