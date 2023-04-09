Marcos to Filipinos on Day of Valor: Speak up against discrimination

In celebration of the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday reminded Filipinos to re-examine our values and honor the lives of the country’s heroes who fought during World War II by speaking up against discrimination and extending help to those in need.

In his message, he said: “Defined by our feats rather than our trials, we have emerged as a nation that stands tall and proud, guided by the principles of justice, truth, and democracy. We have staunchly proven time and again that we are never the same after each adversity for we always rise to meet every challenge head-on with grit, grace, and determination.”

“As the legacy of our heroes and heroines came at a great and hefty cost, may we also re-examine our values and honor their lives by speaking up against discrimination, extending help to those in need, and working towards a better future. May we also learn to make wise and sound decisions so that we may address our country’s pressing problems with compassion and concern for others,” he continued.

Marcos further reminds Filipinos that the actions we do today will determine the future of the country, thus, we have to “strive towards developing a more humane, fair, and progressive society that allows our citizenry to relish their liberty and achieve their individual and collective aspirations.”

In the past years, the Day of Valor is celebrated during April 9. However, Marcos earlier signed a resolution moving the commemoration of this year’s Day of Valor to April 10, as it coincided with another holiday, which is the Easter Sunday, this year.