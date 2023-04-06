TFT NewsNews

BJMP conducts religious activities for inmates this Holy Week

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Courtesy: ABS-CBN News

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Makati has prepared a series of religious activities this Holy Week for the persons deprived of liberty (PDL). On April 6, almost 60 PDL joined during the Stations of the Cross which happened in the vicinity of Makati City Jail, according to an ABS-CBN News report.

In the same day, 40 inmates have joined the readings in the BJMP chapel. One inmate, who identified as “Katrina,” has also joined the activities. During her self-reflection, she asked God for forgiveness of her sins.

“Nahuli ako sa pagdodroga na gawa ng barkada. Naudyukan ako ng barkada ko pampa-sexy daw maniwala ako ‘yun pala hindi maganda sa utak. Nakakagawa ng bagay na hindi maganda tulad ng pagnanakaw sa kapatid. Pamilya ko nasira, nawala tiwala sa’kin,” Katrina said in the report.

She also said that the activities that the BJMP prepared for them are a big help to rekindle their relationship with God.

A mass is also held which was attended by 100 PDL.

Aside from this, other inmates have begun to paint eggs that will be used during the Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

According to Makati City Jail Warden Joey Doguiles, the BJMP will open its playground area for the inmates’ children to join in the Easter egg hunting.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

driverless taxi in dubai 1

Dubai pushes for driverless taxis by 2023

4 hours ago
tft website 1

Fire razes family of five due to overcharged e-bike

4 hours ago
20230406 mishap via bangui police

1 dead, 7 injured in Ilocos Norte road accident on Maundy Thursday

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 50

Being their own boss: How Filipino engineers and architect built their companies in the UAE

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button