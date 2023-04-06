BJMP conducts religious activities for inmates this Holy Week

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Makati has prepared a series of religious activities this Holy Week for the persons deprived of liberty (PDL). On April 6, almost 60 PDL joined during the Stations of the Cross which happened in the vicinity of Makati City Jail, according to an ABS-CBN News report.

In the same day, 40 inmates have joined the readings in the BJMP chapel. One inmate, who identified as “Katrina,” has also joined the activities. During her self-reflection, she asked God for forgiveness of her sins.

“Nahuli ako sa pagdodroga na gawa ng barkada. Naudyukan ako ng barkada ko pampa-sexy daw maniwala ako ‘yun pala hindi maganda sa utak. Nakakagawa ng bagay na hindi maganda tulad ng pagnanakaw sa kapatid. Pamilya ko nasira, nawala tiwala sa’kin,” Katrina said in the report.

She also said that the activities that the BJMP prepared for them are a big help to rekindle their relationship with God.

A mass is also held which was attended by 100 PDL.

Aside from this, other inmates have begun to paint eggs that will be used during the Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

According to Makati City Jail Warden Joey Doguiles, the BJMP will open its playground area for the inmates’ children to join in the Easter egg hunting.