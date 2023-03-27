DOT eyes to issue more e-visas to Chinese, Indian tourists

The Tourism Department plans to implement visa reforms for international travelers to ease their entry to the country, including Chinese and Indian tourists.

Tourism Chief Christina Frasco said that China and India are potential tourist source markets and the government must explore the provision of travel mechanisms such as the electronic visa system to make travel easier.

“We are the only country that [has yet to] provide a convenient electronic visa for Indian nationals. This is a huge market that the Philippines has yet to explore,” Frasco said in a statement.

China is also the country’s second source of inbound tourists pre-pandemic. Frasco said that the Philippine consular office in China is limiting visa applications per day.

“Of our low target of half a million Chinese coming… to the Philippines, we would need to issue 1,704 visas per day. If we are to target the medium scenario of a million Chinese entering the country then we would need to issue 3,409 visas per day,” she said.

“If we are to target two million Chinese coming to the Philippines and [this] is the desired target of the Department of Tourism, then we would need to issue 6,818 visas per day for a total of 1.8 million visas in a year, which is not too far off from the 1.5 million issued in 2019,” she added.

Frasco said that the Philippines should grab the opportunities provided by the outbound Chinese tourist market.

“Chinese outbound tourism will surpass 2019 levels by 2024 and therefore time is of the essence for the Philippines to ensure that the ease with which Chinese citizens can come into the Philippines can be approved. We stand to lose over $2.51 billion in revenues if the difficulties in obtaining visas are not immediately addressed,” she added.