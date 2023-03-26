TFT NewsNews

PH Embassy in UAE to close for 5 days in observance of holidays

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: PH Embassy UAE

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued an announcement to the public that its operations will be closed from April 6-10, 2023 in observance of the national holidays in the Philippines which includes the Holy Week and Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), and in accordance to Proclamation No. 90 s. 2022.

Services will not be available on April 6 (Maundy Thursday) and April 7 (Good Friday). April 8 and 9 are weekends, while April 10 (Monday), is observed as the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) in the Philippines.

The Embassy will resume its operations on April 11, 2023, Tuesday.

