US prisoners escaped by digging a hole using toothbrush

Courtesy: Newport News Sheriff's Office/Twitter

Two American inmates dug their way out of the Newport News Jail Annex with the help of a toothbrush, according to a report from Newport News Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The two men, identified as John Garza, 37, and Arley Nemo, 43, were reported missing from the Newport News Jail Annex Monday evening in the state of Virginia.

By using a makeshift tool built from a toothbrush and a metal object, they took advantage of what the sheriff’s office called a “construction flaw” in a wall of the prison to gain access to unsecured reinforcement bars used in construction.

Using the reinforcement bar, they punched a hole through that wall and scaled another to make their escape.

But it was a short taste of freedom, as the two were captured in the wee hours of Tuesday at a branch of a famous pancake restaurant chain in the nearby town of Hampton.

The sheriff’s statement did not mention if the men were inside or outside the restaurant when they were caught.

“I’m thankful for the citizens who observed Garza and Nemo at the [restaurant] and notified law enforcement. It reinforces what we always say, ‘see something, say something,’ Sheriff Gabe Morgan said.

Garza was in custody on charges including contempt of court and probation violations, while Nemo was in for offenses including credit card fraud and forgery, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office would not reveal exactly how the men exploited the flaw in the prison’s construction.

“Due to the fact that this weakness presents itself throughout the facility, and until all weaknesses are identified and secured, we will not discuss the situation further for security reasons,” the statement said.

