DA eyes rollout of smuggled sugar to Kadiwa stores in April

The Agriculture Department is planning to sell the smuggled and confiscated sugar to Kadiwa stores beginning April.

DA spokesperson Kristine Evangelista said the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the initiative is now being finalized so that the sugar will be sold in the stores.

“Siguro, if we are looking at April na rollout, I think this is very realistic. By then, ‘yung allocations ng mga Kadiwa stores natin pagdating ng ilang sacks ng sugar ang ibabagsak sa kanila para makabenta sila ng per kilo, ‘yan ang ating inaayos. Tinitingnan din natin how long the supplies will last also,” Evangelista told GMA News.

President Bongbong Marcos approved this week the selling of some 4,000 metric tons of smuggled sugar at Kadiwa centers.

A kilo of sugar will be priced at P70.

Evangelista said that a family is allowed to buy a maximum of 2 kilos.

The DA also eyes to sell other smuggled and confiscated products including vegetables.

“Yes, isa ‘yan sa ating mga tinitignan dahil ngayon na nakita din natin na marami nang tumatangkilik sa Kadiwa. This is the best way din as of now para magkaroon ng accessibility to affordable agricultural commodities. Those are also being looked into,” she said.