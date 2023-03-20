TFT NewsNews

Yearbook, grad photo not required for international travel, BI says

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Sunday that yearbooks, graduation photos, or diplomas of travellers are not required to be presented before they proceed with their flight overseas.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB that travellers only need to bring their passport, roundtrip ticket, visa if applicable, and supporting documents.

“Hindi po kailangan ng yearbook kapag ba-biyahe tayo. Hindi po ‘yan hinahanap ng Immigration. Wag niyo na dalhin ang yearbook, sayang ang espasyo para sa mga pasalubong,” she said.

This clarification was issued in light of the viral story of a traveller who failed to catch her flight to Israel due to a lengthy interview with a BI officer who also asked her to show a yearbook.

Sandoval also said that the BI has investigated the matter, and the immigration officer denied asking for a yearbook.

“Siguro ang nakikita natin na kakulangan siguro nung immigration officer is ipaliwanag doon sa passenger kung ano ang nangyayari, ano ang mga question na tinatanong because it is really important for the passenger to understand the procedure or what is going to happen next,” she added.

She had defended the BI’s thorough screening of outbound passengers, especially considering the cases of human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Sandoval also reminded travellers to arrive in the immigration area at least three hours before their flight.

Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

