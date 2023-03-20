UAE announces cannon firing locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi for Ramadan 2023

As the holy month of Ramadan nears, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence revealed the locations of Iftar cannons in the Emirates. The firing of the cannons throughout the holy month marks the end of fasting hours and the start of Iftar time with the call to Maghrib prayer.

In addition to the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, there will also be cannons in various locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. The Ramadan cannon firing has become a tradition in the country that Emiratis and UAE residents enjoy watching.

During the month of Ramadan, the Iftar cannon will be launched in several emirates of the country, marking the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, reviving an age-old tradition, preserving customs and adhering to the authentic social heritage that has been entrenched in the memory and conscience of Emirati society.

In Dubai, the stationary cannons will be placed at Expo City Dubai (in front of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza), near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Festival City, Madinat Jumeirah, Damac and Hatta Guest House.

The cannons will be situated in the city of Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Qasr Al-Hosn and Umm Al-Emarat Park in the Mushrif region, and in the city of Shahama in the Formula parking, and in Al-Ain city it will be in the Zakher area near the wedding hall and Al-Jahili Fort, and the city of Al-Dhafra it will be in Adnoc Gardens.

In Ras Al Khaimah, it will be seen in the Al Qawasim Corniche at the Flagpole and in Umm Al Quwain in the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.