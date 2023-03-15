TFT NewsNews

MIAA: Face masks now optional at NAIA

Staff Report3 hours ago

The Manila International Airport Authority said that face mask use is now optional at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The new policy comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 7, which allowed the voluntary use of face masks in indoor and outdoor settings.

“The wearing of face masks at the Naia terminals is now optional in accordance with Executive Order No. 7 (s. 2022),” the MIAA said.

“Face masks are still required to be worn inside the aircraft and airside passenger vehicles,” it added.

The Tourism Department also announced that face masks will no longer be mandatory as well as vaccination cards.

The Health Department continues to report record low COVID-19 cases but the DOH warns that the public should continue practicing the minimum health standards.

