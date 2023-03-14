Tulfo seeks pants option for female students

Senator Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill allowing female students to choose their school uniform and will no longer be required to wear skirts once the bill turns into law.

Tulfo filed Senate Bill No. 1986, “promoting gender-neutral uniforms in schools, colleges and universities.”

The bill will also be known as ‘Pants for Her Act’.

“The convenience of wearing pants or trousers should be available for all. Women should not be restricted to wearing skirts as their choice of uniform in schools, colleges, or universities,” Tulfo said.

This means that the schools will now include pants into their options for school uniforms of female students.

The lawmaker said that gender-neutral uniform options in schools create a “safe and welcoming learning environment for all students.”

“It allows them to move and express themselves freely and authentically without fear of discrimination or harassment,” the bill explained.

“Young women must be given another alternative to the traditional skirted-uniform for them to feel comfortable and promote a gender-neutral environment,” the senator added.

Tulfo also said that school uniforms, especially skirts, could make students prone to diseases like dengue.

“To save lives and mitigate infection, wearing long sleeves and pants is one of the easy precautions one may take to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes that spread dengue,” he said.

The wearing of pants would also benefit female students when riding a motorcycle.

“The right of young women to wear trousers to school needs to be a given, and not a privilege that needs to be argued for in each individual case. Therefore, this bill proposes to allow female students to wear trousers or pants in addition to or instead of skirts through the mandate to offer gender-neutral school uniform options in all public and private schools, at all levels,” Tulfo said.