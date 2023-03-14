TFT NewsNews

China to restart broad visa approvals after lifting pandemic restrictions

Staff Report

China has announced that it will issue a broad range of visas to foreigners starting March 15.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington made the announcement following the easing of their COVID-19 restrictions and latest political event that gave Chinese President Xi Jinping his third and unprecedented third term.

“In addition to new travel documents being reviewed and approved, visas issued before March 28, 2020 that are still valid will once again allow entry to China,” the embassy said in an advisory.

China has recently lifted its restrictions and travel requirements following a string of protests over COVID-19 curbs last year.

