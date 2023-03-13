TFT NewsNews

Watch: Dubai Police shares video on how to deal with anonymous phone messages

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police/Twitter

The Dubai Police shared a video on twitter demonstrating what anyone should do if ever you receive a suspicious message on your mobile phone. They said that the best thing to do is not to reply, engage or repost the anonymous message, and report it immediately to authorities instead.

The video shows a man receiving a photo message of pills with a note: ‘You want’. The man, at first, is about to reply with angry emojis but he deletes them. He also thinks of sending the message to warn someone but decides not to share it.

The police said in the tweet, “Do not reply to an anonymous message. Do not interact with such messages. Do not repost, share or circulate such messages. Contact Dubai Police e-crime and report anonymous messages.”

“Join the fight against illicit drugs by reporting such messages to the #DubaiPolice toll-free no. 901 or the http://ecrime.ae platform,” they added.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She also produced video testimonials of government officials, business owners, and residents highlighting the government's initiatives. She moved to Dubai in 2018 and saw the world in a different light, gaining experiences in different fields such as Finance and Healthcare. She had to gain a diverse experience before having the chance to go back to do what she loves — telling significant stories. She now embraces this chance of a lifetime to make people really see stories of the world that matter. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

house of rep

House to start probe into PNP escorts disappearance on Degamo’s slain

5 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 13T103222.170

Rescuers brought down remains of Cessna plane crash victims from Sierra Madre

40 mins ago
al shindagha 1

RTA awards contract for Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project

52 mins ago
visa video call

Dubai visa video call service conducts successful first phase with more than 250,000 calls received

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button