Watch: Dubai Police shares video on how to deal with anonymous phone messages

The Dubai Police shared a video on twitter demonstrating what anyone should do if ever you receive a suspicious message on your mobile phone. They said that the best thing to do is not to reply, engage or repost the anonymous message, and report it immediately to authorities instead.

The video shows a man receiving a photo message of pills with a note: ‘You want’. The man, at first, is about to reply with angry emojis but he deletes them. He also thinks of sending the message to warn someone but decides not to share it.

رسائل عبر “واتساب”.. احذرها

لا للتفاعل .. لا للرد .. لا لإعادة النشر

يمكنكم المساهمة في التصدّي لمروجي سموم المخدرات عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بالتواصل مع #شرطة_دبي سواء من خلال مركز الاتصال المجاني 901 أو منصة الجرائم الإلكترونية https://t.co/iFM1PupegD#DPAwareness pic.twitter.com/lUyeeBMSai — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 11, 2023

The police said in the tweet, “Do not reply to an anonymous message. Do not interact with such messages. Do not repost, share or circulate such messages. Contact Dubai Police e-crime and report anonymous messages.”

“Join the fight against illicit drugs by reporting such messages to the #DubaiPolice toll-free no. 901 or the http://ecrime.ae platform,” they added.