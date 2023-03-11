PNP still tracking 4-5 suspects in Degamo shooting

The Philippine National Police revealed that they are still hunting down four to five suspects on the killing of Negros Oriental Roel Degamo.

“The actual participants, ‘yung sumali talaga sa shooting incident, nasa four to five na lang ang hinahanap. But may mga other suspects po who participated by inducement, ‘yung mga facilitators at mastermind and some other suspects po,” Police Regional Office 7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare said in a GMA News interview.

Pelare added that they are likely still in the province and manhunt operations continue.

“‘Yung mga nag-participate sa shooting incident, we believe na nandito pa po because immediately after the incident we were able to block the exit points. That is why as you can remember, 66 hours after the incident, nahuli na namin ang first four suspects,” he said.

Pelare urged the public to report to authorities if they saw suspicious individuals in their area.

“We believe nandito pa that is why our appeal to the community is kung may mga makita sila o may mapansin diyan sa kanila na suspicious individuals to report it to the nearest police station,” Pelare said.

A gun ban has been imposed in the province and checkpoints have been put up.

“‘Yung checkpoints natin at saka blockades are in place, 24/7… Nandito pa sila. Increased ‘yung police and military presence natin because we are still conducting manhunt operations. We will maintain the same level of security until we assess na okay na po, puwede nang i-lift,”Pelare added.