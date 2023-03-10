TFT NewsNewsProperty

Ayala Land Executive Vice President Meean Dy leads high delegation visit to the UAE, celebrates 10th year in Dubai

In celebration of its 10th year in Dubai, Ayala Land is excited to announce its series of activities to be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from March 17 onwards.

Ayala Land Executive Vice President Meean Dy will lead the high delegation visit, showing the developer’s commitment to providing a quality and seamless buying experience for overseas Filipinos in the UAE.

“Being the largest and most experienced property developer in the Philippines, we are very excited to celebrate 10 successful years in the business. We continue to look forward to expanding our developments in the Philippines which are tailored to the needs of overseas Filipinos in the Middle East,” Dy said.

Dy will be carrying out several speaking engagements addressed to different audiences in the UAE, including a company award ceremony and a press conference.

Additionally, she is set to be a keynote speaker during The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East, which is the first ever inaugural awarding and summit to recognize outstanding accomplishments of Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East.

Filipino investors and property seekers may know more about Ayala Land’s in-demand projects in a series of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. (ALISI) roadshows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi:

  • March 17 to 19 in Swissotel Al Ghurair,Dubai: bit.ly/MarchUAEOnline
  • March 24 to 26 in the Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel, Abu Dhabi: bit.ly/AbuDhabiOnline

 

