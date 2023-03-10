4 kids of OFW stabbed to death by live-in partner

Four children of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) were stabbed to death in their home in Cavite on Thursday.

The suspect was the live-in partner of the OFW who allegedly lost his cool, stabbed the children before commiting suicide.

The victims were identified as Mari, 14 years old; Bianca, 10: Joy, 8; and Conrad 6.

The suspect was 38 year-old Felimon Escalona who worked as a tricycle driver. He was asked to take care of the kids after the mother of the children decided to work as OFW in Saudi Arabia.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Aznan, Trece Martires City police chief said in a report that they received a report about a commotion in the house of the victims past lunch time on Thursday.

The gate was locked, that’s why authorities forced their way into the premises.

When the cops entered the house, they discovered the lifeless bodies of the children inside a room, together with the bloodied and weakened suspect.

He was brought to the nearest hospital but later on declared as dead on arrival.

Before the crime, the suspect wrote on the wall “Pasensya na, mahal kita Vi” referring to the mother of the four siblings.