Human traffickers now targeting OFWs with expiring visas – BI

The Bureau of Immigration warned that human traffickers are now targeting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with expiring visas.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued the warning after the arrival of two human trafficking victims to the country.

“We have observed that these human traffickers are preying on OFWs with expiring visas, particularly in the Middle East, and are enticing them to work as call center agents in Asian countries,” Tansingco said.

“However we are now seeing that this is a human trafficking scheme, and the victims end up being forced to scam other people and are being subjected to physical torture,” he added.

Two OFWs from UAE were rescued from human traffickers according to the BI. They were recruited to work to Myanmar.

The victims said they were added in a chat group online and were interviewed by a Chinese national.

The victims first flew to Thailand before they were fetched by escorts for a 16 hour drive and boat ride to Myanmar.

After they were intercepted by authorities the two then asked for the government’s help to be repatriated back to the Philippines.