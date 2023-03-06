TFT NewsNewsProperty

Expo City Dubai to unveil plans for residential developments

Expo City Dubai announced its exciting plans for residential developments to become a “smart, sustainable, people-centric city of the future.” These developments include apartments, townhouses and villas.

Residents will be given a “unique opportunity” to live in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai’s “proud legacy city.” The city’s districts are car-free to improve safety and air quality.

These new clean and green integrated communities will allow residents to have all the experiences and attractions of Expo City Dubai “on the doorsteps”. They will have easy access to the following: educational, cultural, and entertainment offerings, offices, leisure facilities, dining options and event venues, as well as 10km of cycling tracks, a 5km running track, children’s playgrounds and 45,000sqm of parks and gardens.

Expo City Dubai also said that the residences will “exemplify best practices in innovative, environment-friendly design, with a focus on wellbeing and sustainable living.”

Full details of the developments will be revealed on March 15, during the opening of the sales centre located in the Sustainability District.

