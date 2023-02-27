Robin Padilla on Cha-Cha: Itigil na ang kaboboto ng sikat at may pera

Senator Robin Padilla renewed his push to abolish the party-list system should Congress decide to change the 1987 constitution via Constitutional Convention (Con-Con).

Padilla lamented that the rich have been able to penetrate the party-list system, which was mandated under the Constitution so the marginalized sectors will have ample representation in Congress.

“Kung mapupunta tayo sa con-con, ‘yan dapat una nating gibain. Dahil ang party list system ay, my goodness gracious, ‘di ko na makita, mula magdesisyon ang ating Korte Suprema na payagan na pati mga mayayaman, nawala na po ng anghang at sustansya,” Padilla said in a statement.

“Ang kinatawan naging katawa-tawa,” he added.

Padilla stressed the need to strengthen the political party-list system so that popularity may not be the basis in electing party-list representatives.

“Sa totoo lang, kung gusto natin mabago talaga ang pulitika sa Pilipinas, palakasin natin ang party system. Tigilan na po natin ang kaboboto dahil sikat at dahil ito ay may pera,” Padilla said.

“Alam ninyo, kung nabago natin ang Constitution at mapalakas natin ang partido, ang iboboto ninyo na po ang adhikain ng partido, ‘di na ‘yung sikat,” he added.