TFT NewsNewsTechnology

NASA, SpaceX scrubbed today’s launch attempt of Crew-6 mission to ISS

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: SpaceX/Twitter

The launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station which was scheduled today, February 27, was postponed due to a ground systems issue.

Mission teams decided to stand down to investigate an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB).

On Twitter, the MBR Space Center announced that a new launch attempt is set for the Crew-6 mission on 2 March at 9:34 AM (UAE time). The date is subject to change pending resolution of the technical issue that prevented today’s launch.

NASA and SpaceX will forgo a launch opportunity on Tuesday, February 28, due to unfavourable weather forecast conditions.

Sultan Al Neyadi, the second Emirati astronaut to fly to space, is set to carry out a total of 250 research experiments together with his Crew-6 colleagues during the 6-month mission in space.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan also tweeted, “The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high. Wishing a safe and successful mission to Emirati astronaut @Astro_Alneyadi and the entire Crew-6 team.”

NASA and SpaceX will a hold media teleconference ahead of the next launch attempt, and more details will be provided as available.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Related Articles

ocd

PH rescue team to Turkey returns home on Tuesday

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 81

Alexa Ilacad turns 23, shows off curves in shoot

4 hours ago
dswd fb ayuda2 4PS

“Poorest of the poor” to receive P1000 as ‘ayuda’ to cope with inflation

5 hours ago
27 dbd6f3267a764707989692d7300e1bf5

Michelle Yeoh wins SAG award for best actress

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button