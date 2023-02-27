NASA, SpaceX scrubbed today’s launch attempt of Crew-6 mission to ISS

The launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station which was scheduled today, February 27, was postponed due to a ground systems issue.

Mission teams decided to stand down to investigate an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB).

On Twitter, the MBR Space Center announced that a new launch attempt is set for the Crew-6 mission on 2 March at 9:34 AM (UAE time). The date is subject to change pending resolution of the technical issue that prevented today’s launch.

NASA and SpaceX will forgo a launch opportunity on Tuesday, February 28, due to unfavourable weather forecast conditions.

Sultan Al Neyadi, the second Emirati astronaut to fly to space, is set to carry out a total of 250 research experiments together with his Crew-6 colleagues during the 6-month mission in space.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan also tweeted, “The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high. Wishing a safe and successful mission to Emirati astronaut @Astro_Alneyadi and the entire Crew-6 team.”

NASA and SpaceX will a hold media teleconference ahead of the next launch attempt, and more details will be provided as available.