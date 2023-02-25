Mayor says rescuers face challenges in retrieving bodies in Mayon

Mayor Carlos Baldo of Camalig, Albay said that the retrieval team is having a hard time in their operations due to their current situation.

“Actually pahirapan po talaga ang sitwasyon doon sa itaas. Kapag ginagalaw kasi nila ang bodies ng mga nakasakay sa eroplano, nagdadalusdos ang mga buhangin doon,” Baldo said in a GMA News interview.

Baldo said that the retrieval team needs to use anchor bolts to attach ropes for their safety as they retrieve the bodies of the pilot, a crew member, and two passengers.

“Kailangan pa nilang mag-drill para lang ibaon ang bolt para makabitan ng mga lubid,” Baldo added.

The weather condition is also among the challenges in the retrieval operations.

The team is also experiencing difficulty in moving around due to thick fog, rain, and the zero visibility in the area.

Baldo said the aircraft allegedly did not go through the flight plan, as the Mayon Volcano was placed under Alert Level 2, and declared a no-flight zone.