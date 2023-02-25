Marcos offers ‘hand of reconciliation’ in EDSA People Power anniv message

President Bongbong Marcos reiterates his message of unity and reconciliation on the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

“As we look back to a time in our history that divided the Filipino people, I am one with the nation in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation,” Marcos said.

Marcos however made no mention that the EDSA people power revolution was formed to oust his father former president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society — one that will pursue progress and peace and a better life for all Filipinos,” Marcos added.

For some groups, it’s impossible to commit to reconciliation if the Marcos family will continue to deny the atrocities committed during the time of the former dictator.

“EDSA People Power I is a demonstration of unity by the Filipino people against corruption and fascism. If there is any divide during EDSA People Power, it is division between the Marcos family and their cronies on one hand, and the patriotic, peace- and democracy-loving Filipino people on the other hand,” Kabataan Party-list Representative Raoul Manuel said.

“The crimes of the Marcos family isolated them from the Filipino people and they were forced to flee the country after protests and people’s movements ousted them from power,” he added.

The lawmaker said that the Marcos family should still apologize to the Filipino people.

“There will be no reconciliation as long as the Marcos family continues to deny their crimes and refuse to apologize; distort history and spread false versions; fail to pay taxes correctly and hold on to remaining ill-gotten wealth,” he added.