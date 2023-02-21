TFT NewsGlobalNews

Third person cured of HIV after stem cell transplant, researchers say

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

A man known as “the Duesseldorf patient” has become the third person declared cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant that also treated his leukemia, a study said on Monday.

Two other patients from Berlin and London with both HIV and cancer, have previously been reported as cured in scientific journals following the high-risk procedure.

The details of the Duesseldorf patient’s cure have now been revealed in the journal Nature Medicine.

The 53-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was diagnosed with HIV in 2008, then three years later with acute myeloid leukemia, a life-threatening form of blood cancer.

He had a bone marrow transplant in 2013 using stem cells from a female donor with a rare mutation in her CCR5 gene. The mutation has been found to stop HIV from entering cells.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 46

CAAP confirms Cessna plane wreckage near Mayon crater

14 mins ago
TFT NEWS TYSON VENEGAS

WATCH: 17-year-old Filipino Canadian gets first Platinum ticket from ‘American Idol’ Season 21

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 02 17 at 11.32.00 AM 1

LOOK: PH exporters promote Halal-certified food in UAE

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 45

RTA opens new transport research facility: Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP)

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button