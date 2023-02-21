RTA opens new transport research facility: Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP)

On Monday, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened the Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP) in partnership with the University of Birmingham – Dubai.

The new innovation center was inaugurated by top officials namely: His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, and Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

TRIP aims to streamline the ongoing research efforts by focusing on infrastructure, urban planning and sustainability. It aspires to become a hub for hosting creative ideas and youth projects, supporting start-ups in marketing their innovations, spreading innovation culture, organising events that foster a work environment motivating creativity, familiarising with innovation programmes and accelerators, and publishing specialised scientific research in this field.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama emphasized, “The UAE is keen to support innovation and innovators, and its strategic visions and future plans consolidate the qualitive and unique efforts of the research industry, which in turn enhances the UAE’s standing as a global host for innovations and start-ups. Such efforts aim to uplift these practices to the highest international levels and foster the UAE’s pioneering research innovations.”

Furthermore, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer stressed the importance of the centre and its contribution to creating innovative transport communities. He commended the centre’s role in developing smart mobility solutions that contribute to RTA’s vision: ‘The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility’ and mission: ‘Provide seamless and safe travel with innovative, sustainable mobility solutions and services to make every journey in Dubai a world-class experience’, besides promoting the standing of Dubai as a global incubator for innovations and start-ups and developing innovative solutions to current and future transport challenges.

Finally, Her Excellency Huda Al Hashmi said, “The UAE leadership believes in the importance of adopting sustainability as a pillar of innovations and specialised research. She stressed the UAE government’s keenness to promote a culture of innovation by launching targeted initiatives in cooperation with local government agencies.”