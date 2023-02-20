Death of Filipina, 3 kids in Turkey earthquake confirmed

TFT NewsGlobalNews

A Filipina and her three children have been found dead under the rubble of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, the Philippine Embassy in Ankara confirmed.

The Philippine Embassy released a statement on Sunday saying the Filipina and her children, all of whom were previously reported missing in Antakya, have died and were already laid to rest by her Turkish husband.

“It is with deepest regret that the Embassy must confirm the passing of a Filipina housewife and her three children, previously reported missing under the rubble in Antakya. She and her children have been laid to rest by her Turkish husband, in accordance with Turkish tradition,” the Embassy said.

More than 20 families are currently taking shelter in the Embassy. This includes over 70 individuals composed of overseas Filipinos, children, Turkish spouses and senior citizens.

“The Embassy is accelerating its actions towards the repatriation of all qualified Filipino citizens who desire to return to the Philippines,” it said. Moreover, the Philippine government may also assist those who want to stay in Turkey by referring them to housing and financial programs and other services offered by the Turkish government.

As of today, the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises to 46,000. This number is still expected to climb up as authorities continue to look for more bodies.

