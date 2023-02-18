TFT NewsNews

Marcos: PH will not lose an inch of its territory

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Radio Television Malacañang

President Bongbong Marcos once again reiterated his position that the Philippines will not lose an inch of its territory.

“This country will not lose one inch of its territory. We will continue to uphold our territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with our Constitution and with international law. We will work with our neighbors to secure the safety and security of our peoples,” Marcos said in his speech at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City on Saturday.

The statement comes as the country protested the use of military grade laser of the China Coast Guard to Philippine Coast Guard personnel in Ayungin Shoal.

“The country has seen heightened geopolitical tensions that do not conform to our ideals of peace and threaten the security and stability of the country, of the region, and of the world,” Marcos said.

Marcos initially said the same statement when he wen to New York last September.

“We will continue to work with China and other claimant states with the end in view of solving the issues involving the West Philippine Sea through diplomacy and through dialogue,” the President then said.

