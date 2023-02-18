Benard Koech, Hellen Obiri claim victory at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

The 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon took place today, February 18, 2023, in Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah where Benard Kibet Koech and Hellen Onsando Obiri claimed the top spot in this year’s Gold Label race.

Over 5,300 runners participated in the race, in which 28 of those are top-ranking runners across the globe. These runners fiercely competed to top the course records and take home a piece of the AED 1,219,000 prize fund. Having thousands of elite and amateur runners from the UAE and internationally, they went head-to-head across four categories including the half marathon, half marathon relay, 5 KM, and 1 Mile races.

Spectators of this year’s edition of the Half Marathon witnessed an exceptionally competitive race this morning, with world-class athletes Benard Kibet Koech and Hellen Onsando Obiri crossing the finish line victoriously as the winners and setting new course records for the 16th edition of the “World’s Fastest Half Marathon”.

Claiming the prestigious first place prize in the men’s category, with an incredible time of 58:45, was Kenyan Benard Kibet Koech. Also from Kenya, Daniel Kibet Mateiko holds second place with a time of 58:49. He was followed by Kenyan Richard Yator Kimunyan in third place, who clocked up a time of 59:37.

The women’s race saw intense competition from start to finish with Hellen Onsando Obiri from Kenya being crowned the winner of the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, with an exceptional time of 1:05:05. From Ethiopia, Gotytom Gebreslase Teklezgi took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:05:51, while the half marathon’s third place went to Ethiopian Ftaw Zeray Bezabh, who secured a time of 1:06:04.

The 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has been an exciting, action-packed day, with fierce competition and a host of family-friendly activities for all to enjoy. Participants and other visitors enjoyed different interactive experiences such as sports installations, entertainment booths, and food trucks.