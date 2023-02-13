TFT NewsNews

World leaders express solidarity with Türkiye after massive earthquakes

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Anadolu Agency

Leaders from all over the world continue to express their support and solidarity with Türkiye after a series of catastrophic earthquakes that struck earlier this week.

The unfortunate event caused damage and killed over 29,000 people in the country’s southern and south eastern parts. Messages of condolence and assistance kept pouring as they put their country back together into one whole again.

Abdelmajid Tebboune, Algerian President, expressed condolences for those lives that were lost because of the earthquakes and hoped recovery to the injured.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, and President Macky Sall of Senegal also reached out to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye to express their sympathy.

Other leaders who conveyed their support are as follows: President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan of Sudan, and President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq.

Masoud Barzani, former leader of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, also reached out to Erdogan via telephone call.

Indeed, solidarity in the world becomes stronger despite the devastating event.

