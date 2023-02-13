World leaders express solidarity with Türkiye after massive earthquakes

Leaders from all over the world continue to express their support and solidarity with Türkiye after a series of catastrophic earthquakes that struck earlier this week.

The unfortunate event caused damage and killed over 29,000 people in the country’s southern and south eastern parts. Messages of condolence and assistance kept pouring as they put their country back together into one whole again.

Abdelmajid Tebboune, Algerian President, expressed condolences for those lives that were lost because of the earthquakes and hoped recovery to the injured.

إلى أبنائنا من الحماية المدنية في تركيا وسوريا..تحية كبرى لكم جميعًا على ما تزرعونه من بسمة وسعادة بين أهلنا في تركيا وسوريا، بكل احترافية بل وبطولة..أنتم فخر الجزائر، وعدتم إلينا سالمين غانمين بحول الله — عبدالمجيد تبون – Abdelmadjid Tebboune (@TebbouneAmadjid) February 11, 2023

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, and President Macky Sall of Senegal also reached out to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye to express their sympathy.

#SriLanka is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the devastating earthquakes in #Gaziantep,Türkiye.Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families of the victims and the injured.#SriLanka stands with Türkiye in this hour of grief.#DiplomacyLk — MFA SriLanka 🇱🇰 (@MFA_SriLanka) February 6, 2023

J’adresse mes condoléances émues aux Présidents @RTErdogan et Bachar al-Assad, suite au séisme qui vient de frapper la #Türkiye et la #Syrie. Paix à l’âme des victimes et prompt rétablissement aux blessés. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) February 6, 2023

Other leaders who conveyed their support are as follows: President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan of Sudan, and President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq.

Masoud Barzani, former leader of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, also reached out to Erdogan via telephone call.

Indeed, solidarity in the world becomes stronger despite the devastating event.